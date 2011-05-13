Rebound steps up on HSBC International Track100 list

For the second year running, Rebound Electronics has been recognised as one of the UK’s Private firms with the fasted growing international sales coming 43rd in the top 100 with a growth of 81.34% (up 44 places on last year’s results).

In Rebounds case, a turnover of over GBP 80 million represented a growth of 81.34%. Overseas sales now accounts for 65% over Rebounds sales turnover with the remaining business coming from customers throughout the UK.



Simon Thake, CEO at Rebound Electronics, explained why Rebound has been so successful: "It is difficult to attribute the success to any one thing. Rebound is fortunate to have a highly focused and dedicated team who work tirelessly towards our ethos of delivering excellent service and quality. In addition, Rebound has been pivotal in re-defining the electronics-sourcing model with the introduction of the term ‘Hybrid Distribution’. We recognised that the market place was in need of a fresh approach to how electronics products were procured because of changing market conditions and the customers’ need for suppliers to bridge the gap between current market offerings and a more focused approach to their needs."



In addition to this latest accolade, Rebound also finished third in the top ten companies with the biggest exports with International sales of USD 54 million during the last fiscal period.