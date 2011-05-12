Fujitsu licenses Imagination Graphics and Multimedia IP Cores

Imagination Technologies Group has signed a strategic license agreement with Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited for Imagination’s POWERVR SGX graphics and POWERVR video technologies.

The agreement provides Fujitsu with access to a range of Imagination’s technologies targeting the consumer and embedded electronics space. Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe will be one of the first groups to take advantage of the extended partnership in products targeting the automotive market.



Tony King-Smith, VP marketing, Imagination says: “We are delighted that our relationship with Fujitsu has extended in terms of using additional IP cores and targeting new markets. This new agreement will help Imagination and Fujitsu to deliver outstanding POWERVR graphics technologies that will enable innovation initially in the car market and followed by other markets in the future.”



Markus Mierse, Director Graphic Competence Center, Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe, says: “Using POWERVR, Fujitsu will deliver the pinnacle of performance and efficiency for in-car systems, meeting the challenges of navigation, user interface, dashboard display and entertainment. We will deliver both superior graphics capabilities and low power consumption to developers of graphically-rich automotive devices and sophisticated applications.”