Neways completes acquisition of DHV business

Neways Electronics International N.V. (Neways) and consultancy and engineering firm DHV announce the successful completion of Neways’ acquisition of one of DHV’s departments in Eindhoven.

The due diligence was completed in early May, which effectively signalled the completion of the acquisition of the 54-employee department, which was announced on 5 April 2011. The operations Neways has acquired involve the development and engineering of electronic systems for the high-tech industry.



The acquisition is therefore fully in line with Neways’ one-stop-provider concept and the related strengthening of know-how-intensive development capacity. The Eindhoven activities record annual turnover of around € 4 million. The business will be consolidated as of 1 May 2011 and the acquisition will make an immediate contribution to Neways’ results.



Following the completion of the sale, DHV has approximately 300 employees in Eindhoven. DHV in Eindhoven will now focus its activities on the markets for infrastructure and mobility, water and environment and spatial planning & real estate.