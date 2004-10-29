Electronics Production | October 29, 2004
26 Members Honored at IPCWorks
Association Connecting Electronics Industries® honored 26 members at IPCWorks 2004, held Oct. 24-28 in Minneapolis, USA., for their contributions to IPC and the electronics interconnect industry.
Three Special Recognition Awards were presented to individuals who have made recent exceptional contributions to an IPC program. Pete Waddell, UP Media Group Inc.; William R. Brooks, Datron World Communications; and Susan Webb, Suntron Corporation, were awarded for their support and contribution to the IPC Designers Council.
IPC also presented 23 Distinguished Committee Service Awards. This award is given to IPC committee members who have made an exceptional contribution to a specific standard, guideline, round robin test program or other IPC program.
The following three individuals were awarded for their significant efforts in the release of IPC/JEDEC-9702, Monotonic Bend Characterization of Board-Level Interconnects.
Keith Newman, Sun Microsystems
Dr. Reza Ghaffarian, Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Werner Engelmaier, Engelmaier Associates, L.C.
For their leadership and significant contributions in the release of IPC-2223A, Sectional Design Standard for Flexible Printed Boards, the following seven members were also presented with a Distinguished Committee Service Award:
William Ortloff, B/C Engineering
Clark Webster, ALL Flex Inc.
Michael Luke, Raytheon Company
Thomas F. Gardeski, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.
Russell Griffith, Parlex Corp.
Ted Edwards, Dynaco Corp.
Greg Clements, Kaneka High-Tech Materials
IPC also honored an additional 13 members for their leadership and significant contributions in the development of IPC-9194, Implementation of Statistical Process Control (SPC) Applied to Printed Board Assembly Manufacture Guideline:
Praveen Gupta, Quality Technology Company
Nicholas R. Watts, Intel Corporation
Peter Adams, Ramaer Printed Circuits, B.V.
John F. Glaccum, Ethicon Endo-Surgery
Constantino Gonzalez, ACME Training & Consulting
Les Hymes, The Complete Connection
Renee Jung, NSWC Crane
Guy Ramsey, R&D Assembly
Michael Sivigny, CeTaQ Americas
Darren Stinson, Ideal Aerosmith Incorporated
Richard Williams, Pulse Electronics
Dr. Heinz Wohlrabe, Dresden University of Technology
Michael J. Zurn, Phoenix International Corporation
