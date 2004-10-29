26 Members Honored at IPCWorks

Association Connecting Electronics Industries® honored 26 members at IPCWorks 2004, held Oct. 24-28 in Minneapolis, USA., for their contributions to IPC and the electronics interconnect industry.

Three Special Recognition Awards were presented to individuals who have made recent exceptional contributions to an IPC program. Pete Waddell, UP Media Group Inc.; William R. Brooks, Datron World Communications; and Susan Webb, Suntron Corporation, were awarded for their support and contribution to the IPC Designers Council.



IPC also presented 23 Distinguished Committee Service Awards. This award is given to IPC committee members who have made an exceptional contribution to a specific standard, guideline, round robin test program or other IPC program.



The following three individuals were awarded for their significant efforts in the release of IPC/JEDEC-9702, Monotonic Bend Characterization of Board-Level Interconnects.



Keith Newman, Sun Microsystems

Dr. Reza Ghaffarian, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Werner Engelmaier, Engelmaier Associates, L.C.



For their leadership and significant contributions in the release of IPC-2223A, Sectional Design Standard for Flexible Printed Boards, the following seven members were also presented with a Distinguished Committee Service Award:



William Ortloff, B/C Engineering

Clark Webster, ALL Flex Inc.

Michael Luke, Raytheon Company

Thomas F. Gardeski, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Russell Griffith, Parlex Corp.

Ted Edwards, Dynaco Corp.

Greg Clements, Kaneka High-Tech Materials



IPC also honored an additional 13 members for their leadership and significant contributions in the development of IPC-9194, Implementation of Statistical Process Control (SPC) Applied to Printed Board Assembly Manufacture Guideline:



Praveen Gupta, Quality Technology Company

Nicholas R. Watts, Intel Corporation

Peter Adams, Ramaer Printed Circuits, B.V.

John F. Glaccum, Ethicon Endo-Surgery

Constantino Gonzalez, ACME Training & Consulting

Les Hymes, The Complete Connection

Renee Jung, NSWC Crane

Guy Ramsey, R&D Assembly

Michael Sivigny, CeTaQ Americas

Darren Stinson, Ideal Aerosmith Incorporated

Richard Williams, Pulse Electronics

Dr. Heinz Wohlrabe, Dresden University of Technology

Michael J. Zurn, Phoenix International Corporation