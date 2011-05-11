© ACD

ACD doubles production capacity

Automated Circuit Design (ACD), a leading supplier to the electronics industry, recently invested in the expansion of its production capacity.

ACD expanded its existing facility by 13'500 ft.2 and expanded its SMT, box build, test and repair areas. The company also increased its capacity from 95'000 to 355'000 placements per hour, and expanded from two production lines to five. Additionally, ACD doubled the warehouse, enabling it to increase each functional area of the shop floor. “This expansion gives us the foundation to meet ongoing demand with plenty of additional capacity to meet our customers’ forecasted requirements,” commented W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO.