Industry veteran joins Peratech

Neil Jarvie, an electronics industry veteran, has joined Peratech. In his role as Vice President of Sales, Mr Jarvie will be responsible for continuing the development of Peratech’s business.

He joins Peratech from Cypress Semiconductor where he worked in Global Account development with major international brands customers for nearly twelve years. These included Sony Ericsson, where his efforts over the past five years will result in seven out of ten Sony Ericsson phones shipping with a Cypress-enabled touch screen in 2011, Nokia and Motorola where he achieved multimillion dollar increases in sales. Neil Jarvie previously headed international account development roles at Rohm and Murata.



“We are delighted that someone with the outstanding industry experience of Neil has recognised the tremendous potential of Peratech and joined us from such a senior position with a major electronics company,” said Philip Taysom, Peratech’s Joint CEO. “His contacts and experience with top international companies over two decades will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of the company.”



Since the announcement of licenses with Nissha and Samsung Electro-Mechanics last year, Peratech has closed a further seven significant licenses, and the company expects to close a further two shortly.



"Peratech has an amazing Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio which means that it owns a complete area of material science. There are so many ways in which QTC can be used throughout the electronics industry to deliver improved performance and, excitingly, make possible devices that could not be made before. Its business is essentially the IP licensing model that has been proven to be rapidly scalable and highly profitable for the likes of ARM and many others. I am really excited by the opportunity to work with this technology and to help grow Peratech into a major international company", added Neil Jarvie.



Peratech is a privately held, British company. It currently has 16 employees with plans to expand to over 25 by the end of 2011. It is profitable with 98% of sales being to overseas customers making it an excellent example of British innovation bringing in global revenue.