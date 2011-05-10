SolarBridge begins volume production with Celestica

SolarBridge Technologies (SolarBridge) has entered volume production of the SolarBridge Pantheon microinverter with Celestica in their facility in Dongguan (China).

“With Celestica as our global manufacturer, we are well positioned to ramp production quickly and respond to upside demand as the market for AC modules experiences tremendous growth. Celestica’s high-volume manufacturing capability and its global operations network meet our requirements in this dynamic marketplace,” said Ron Van Dell, president and CEO of SolarBridge.



The manufacturing partnership between SolarBridge and Canada-based EMS-provider Celestica was originally announced in November 2010 (See related news).