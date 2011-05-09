© Evertiq Compilation Electronics Production | May 09, 2011
Nokia loses out to Samsung and Apple
During the quarter Samsung shipments increased 5.3% year-on-year to 13.2 million units and became the biggest mobile phone maker in the region with 29.3% market share.
The Western European mobile phone market grew 5% year-on-year to 45 million units in the first quarter of 2011 (1Q11), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) European Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.
During the quarter Samsung shipments increased 5.3% year-on-year to 13.2 million units and became the biggest mobile phone maker in the region with 29.3% market share. Nokia shipments dropped 10.3% year-on-year to 12.6 million units and is now the second player with 27.9% market share. In the smartphones segment, Apple shipments increased 48.9% year-on-year to 4.4 million units and became the biggest player with 20.8% market share. Nokia comes second with 19.6% market share.
"Samsung and Apple achieved outstanding milestones this quarter in the region. Samsung became the biggest mobile phone vendor in Western Europe and Apple the biggest smartphone vendor. These results show how volatile this market is and how important it is not to underestimate the trends. Companies like Nokia (and Ericsson in the past) may have strong brands and big market shares as Nokia always had, but can be overtaken by their competitors on a blink of an eye," said Francisco Jeronimo, European mobile devices research manager, IDC.
Top Western European Mobile Phone Vendors, Total Shipments and Market Share, 1Q11 (Smartphones and Feature Phones Combined) (Units in Millions)
© IDC
Top Western European Mobile Phone Vendors, Shipments and Market Share, 1Q11 (Smartphones Only)(Units in Millions)
© IDC
"Nokia is one of the most recognized and appreciated brands in Europe, but Samsung was the one understanding the trends first and moving faster. Samsung understood early the trend on touchscreen devices and became the market leader on feature-phones by providing a full range of devices at very competitive prices. On smartphones, Samsung has quickly moved to Android as well as investing in its own platform, Bada. Flexibility and being able to address all market segments have contributed to Samsung's ability to quickly adjust to the market trends. Apple, on the other hand, coming from nowhere in the mobile phone business, capitalized on its strong brand and user-experience innovation. It took years for competitors to come up with devices that could challenge consumers' preference for the iPhone."
During the quarter smartphones shipments increased 76% year-on-year to 21.2 million units to represent 47% of total mobile phone shipments. Android was the smartphones operating system leader with 35.7% market share. Those vendors focusing mainly on Android have notably been improving their market positions on smartphones, which shows how successfully this OS attracts consumers to smartphones, driving manufacturers' sales. Secondly comes iOS with 20.8% market share due the popularity of the iPhone. Symbian slipped to third place with 20.5% market share.
During the quarter Samsung shipments increased 5.3% year-on-year to 13.2 million units and became the biggest mobile phone maker in the region with 29.3% market share. Nokia shipments dropped 10.3% year-on-year to 12.6 million units and is now the second player with 27.9% market share. In the smartphones segment, Apple shipments increased 48.9% year-on-year to 4.4 million units and became the biggest player with 20.8% market share. Nokia comes second with 19.6% market share.
"Samsung and Apple achieved outstanding milestones this quarter in the region. Samsung became the biggest mobile phone vendor in Western Europe and Apple the biggest smartphone vendor. These results show how volatile this market is and how important it is not to underestimate the trends. Companies like Nokia (and Ericsson in the past) may have strong brands and big market shares as Nokia always had, but can be overtaken by their competitors on a blink of an eye," said Francisco Jeronimo, European mobile devices research manager, IDC.
Top Western European Mobile Phone Vendors, Total Shipments and Market Share, 1Q11 (Smartphones and Feature Phones Combined) (Units in Millions)
© IDC
Top Western European Mobile Phone Vendors, Shipments and Market Share, 1Q11 (Smartphones Only)(Units in Millions)
© IDC
"Nokia is one of the most recognized and appreciated brands in Europe, but Samsung was the one understanding the trends first and moving faster. Samsung understood early the trend on touchscreen devices and became the market leader on feature-phones by providing a full range of devices at very competitive prices. On smartphones, Samsung has quickly moved to Android as well as investing in its own platform, Bada. Flexibility and being able to address all market segments have contributed to Samsung's ability to quickly adjust to the market trends. Apple, on the other hand, coming from nowhere in the mobile phone business, capitalized on its strong brand and user-experience innovation. It took years for competitors to come up with devices that could challenge consumers' preference for the iPhone."
During the quarter smartphones shipments increased 76% year-on-year to 21.2 million units to represent 47% of total mobile phone shipments. Android was the smartphones operating system leader with 35.7% market share. Those vendors focusing mainly on Android have notably been improving their market positions on smartphones, which shows how successfully this OS attracts consumers to smartphones, driving manufacturers' sales. Secondly comes iOS with 20.8% market share due the popularity of the iPhone. Symbian slipped to third place with 20.5% market share.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments