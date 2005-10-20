Electrolux workers to go on strike

Next week Electrolux will release their company report for the year's first nine months. Within the labor union there are some who fear that Electrolux will announce the definate decision of closing the Nürnberg plant which employs 1750 workers.

According to the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri, the dissatisfaction within the labor unions is spreading across Europe due to Electrolux plans to move their manufacturing to lower cost areas. Indications have now showed that some of the labor unions, with the German IG Metall in front, are planning to go on strike to show their dissatisfaction. "We have not recieved any confirmation of that any strike is planned", said Electrolux press contact Anders Edholm.



The labor unions have agreed on lowering wages and extending working hours just to make the business profitable again. "Their changes doesn't even reach half of the savings we have do to make the business profitable again", said Anders Edholm.



According to AFX News there will be a strike. A group of European labor unions will take 25000 workers in Europe to strike on Friday.