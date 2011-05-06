© Infineon

Infineon invests Euro 198 million in Austria

As part of the investment volume planned for the 2011 fiscal year, Infineon Technologies is investing about Euro 198 million in production capacity expansion and in research and development in Austria.

Infineon intends to create 400 jobs in Austria in the course of this fiscal year. Infineon’s workforce at the Villach, Linz, Klagenfurt, Graz and Vienna sites currently totals around 2,500 employees, of whom approximately 900 are engaged in research and development.



“The continued strong demand for our semiconductor solutions in the growth markets of energy efficiency, mobility and security calls for capacity expansion. The lion’s share of the investment in Austria will go to chip development and manufacture for power engineering and automotive electronics,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Member of the Management Board responsible for Operations, R&D and Labor Director at Infineon Technologies AG.