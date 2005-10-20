Korean Suppliers Target Small/Medium Display Market

Attracted by the strong sales growth for diminutive active-matrix displays, South Korean suppliers are mounting an aggressive assault on the market for small/medium TFT-LCD panels, challenging the

Japanese firms that now dominate this space.

iSuppli defines small/medium displays as screens smaller than 10-inches in diagonal size. Most of these displays are used in mobile phones, but they also are employed in other handheld electronic products, including MP3 players, Personal Media Players (PMPs) and cameras/camcorders-as well as in automotive and industrial/financial applications. Worldwide factory shipments of all types of small/medium display panels, are expected to grow to 3.4 billion units in 2009, rising at a moderate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3 percent from 2.9 billion in 2004. However, within the small/medium display market, shipments of TFT-LCD panels are rising at a much faster rate, because they offer superior image quality compared to passive-matrix panels. Shipments of small/medium-sized TFT-LCD panels are expected to more than double during the coming years, rising to more than 1 billion units in 2009, growing at a CAGR of 20.2 percent from 417.8 million in 2004.



The text is quoted from an iSuppli newsletter