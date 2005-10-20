SMT & Inspection | October 20, 2005
Sony showcases new manufacturing<br> and automation equipment
At this year's Productronica, Sony Manufacturing Systems Europe will be exhibiting a new range of manufacturing and automation equipment.
These include the F-series cellular component mounter, with its combination of speed, accuracy and small footprint; next-generation solder paste printer; automated optical inspection and video microscope systems; and a new line of robots including the desktop Sony Scorpion system for robot inspection.
Taking centre stage will be a demonstration of the capabilities of the Sony F-series cellular component mounter. Saving valuable production floor space while slashing operational costs per shot, the compact F-Series can process up to 25,900 components per hour with a placement accuracy of better than 0.06mm. The Sony F-Series will be shown at Productronica 2005 placing 0402 (01005) chip components.
Other additions to the Sony Manufacturing Systems product portfolio will also be on show, including a new solder paste printer with integrated CCD Camera to inspect the solder paste quality: developed to handle the next-generation of high density printing, this machine delivers superb performance and precision at an affordable price.
Automated optical inspection is represented by the new solder paste / component inspection systems SI-C500 and SI-C1500; as well as the Scorpion Robot Inspection System, which combines Sony's high-performance camera and desktop robot hardware, with Tordivel's leading-edge Scorpion Vision Software. The Scorpion system was developed for applications in a variety of industries that require 100% inspection for zero-defect production, and has already been proven in the automotive industry, where it has been used to inspect tyre pressure sensors. It will also ease integration and cut costs in general-purpose dispensing and pick-and-place applications.
Sony will also feature a new line-up of stronger and faster robots for a variety of applications ranging from soldering, screw fastening to depaneling. It will also unveil a new line-up of TechnoLOOK analogue and digital video microscopes, which include new functionalities such as backlight and ringlight options.
