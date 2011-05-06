Orwin integrate JK Laser into semi-automated Welding Cell

Automation specialist, Orwin, has integrated a JK600HP Nd:YAG laser into their new Semi-Automated Laser Weld Cell. The machine has been developed at their headquarters in Tyne and Wear, UK, to weld pressure safety valves between 0.5” and 5” in diameter.

The laser welding machine has been fitted with two 6-axis Fanuc robots. The first loads and stacks the components in the welding nest, whilst the second is fitted with the laser processing head to weld in vertical and horizontal planes on the valves.



The JK600HP, developed by JK Lasers in Rugby, UK, has been designed specifically for precision applications that require tightly controlled heat input at high process speeds. It is able to produce highly accurate, hermetic welds, ensuring that the valve remains stable even as pressure increases.



The component nest comprises of the JK process tool mounted to a servo-driven 360° rotary axis, enabling the laser to produce the orbital weld required. Two nests are included in the machine, both can be used for manually loaded components and one of these can also be used for automatically loaded parts.