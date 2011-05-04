Global market share of Siplace is on the rise

Electronics manufacturers worldwide are investing again to update and expand their equipment. According to Siplace analysts, new order bookings by machine manufacturers continued to rise during January and February 2011 and set a new record that exceeded even the levels achieved during the beginning of previous boom years.

Europe and North and South America had the highest growth rates and increased their share of global electronics production to 13% and 12%, respectively. On the other hand, China’s share dropped to less than 50% (currently 47%) for the first time since the end of the economic crisis of 2008/2009.



Based on new order bookings, the Siplace team was able to significantly increase its share of the global market. While its market share based on order bookings rose by over 30% in the first two months of 2011 in Europe, the share in China increased by over 60% during the same period.



"After a small correction at the end of 2010, producers started to invest in their production equipment again with the beginning of the New Year. The Chinese market also grew compared to prior months, but Europe and the Americas are the new growth engines. This confirms our observation that the global market is returning to its regional pre-crisis structure. When it comes to our global market share, we benefit from our large share in Europe and the strong growth in this region, but the fact that we could add so many bookings in China, too, is at least equally important," said Stephanie Pepersack, who is in charge of SIPLACE market intelligence, about the current developments.