Electronics Production | May 04, 2011
A family business is growing fast
Rosenkranz Elekronik GmbH, a family business headquartered in Darmstadt (Germany) is looking for further growth.
Founded 1951 - by the father of the current owner Axel Rosenkranz, the company is doing pretty well. Now the 3. generation has started in the business.
With hindsight, so Axel Rosenkranz, can we say that 2010 business was 'pretty ok'. The company generated a turnover of EUR 20 million. The forecast however is something that he doesn't want to talk about. Axel Rosenkranz is modest. Exact figures are not available.
Despite all that, Darmstadt has growth written all over it. The company is market leader in Europe and worldwide, a Top3 position is secured. But, no rest for the wicked. "We do not want rest as a matter of fact", says Axel Rosenkranz.
From the humble beginnings nothing has really remained. Now the company is doing business in more that 56 countries. Two main warehouses - both located in Darmstadt (Germany) - are home to more than 25'000 machines and gadgets. At any given day. Test & Measurement - this is what made the company what it is today. Now, Rosenkranz Elektronik has expanded into additional segments: drying or climate cabinets, microscopes or Pick & Place machines. "Basically everything that has something to do with electronics assembly."
But how does it actually work?
We buy all devices and equipment that can be found in an electronics production facility. The seller gets a fixed price for it - cash or as trade-in. The refurbished equipment will be sold again. The price can be anything between 10-65% of the price of a new machine. That depends on age, kind and quality of the machine.
And that works?
Very well, as you can see. As an example, the following little episode. Beginning of 2006, Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH signed a contract to buy all of the assets of the Siemens Mobile Manufacturing Branch in Hungary. We are talking around 70 truckloads of T&M equipment and production lines including Pick and Place machines, Chambers etc. Not a single one of those machines was left in our warehouses by the end of 2006.
Furthermore, Rosenkranz Elektronik was one of the first companies which was able to deliver a wide range of used and refurbished T&M instruments offered by military installations or different government divisions in Germany and the USA.
We have been successful within this business for more than 60 years.
Trade-in-Partner for Agilent Technologies
In 2004, Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH signed a contract with Agilent Technologies, to become the Sourcing partner for their Certiprime models as well as the European Trade in Partner for “Buy Back deals” of used Test&Measurement equipment from the industry. Due to the fact that Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH was very successful, Agilent Technologies decided to involve the company as worldwide Trade-In partner.
In the same year Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH signed an Asset Management contract with EPCOS including repair, refurbishment and calibration of their T&M equipment they have in use.
The small family business has grown into a little empire. One is happy to be at this point, but the is not time for rest. There are always growth opportunities and room for more. Even for the 3. generation of Rosenkranz men.
With hindsight, so Axel Rosenkranz, can we say that 2010 business was 'pretty ok'. The company generated a turnover of EUR 20 million. The forecast however is something that he doesn't want to talk about. Axel Rosenkranz is modest. Exact figures are not available.
Despite all that, Darmstadt has growth written all over it. The company is market leader in Europe and worldwide, a Top3 position is secured. But, no rest for the wicked. "We do not want rest as a matter of fact", says Axel Rosenkranz.
From the humble beginnings nothing has really remained. Now the company is doing business in more that 56 countries. Two main warehouses - both located in Darmstadt (Germany) - are home to more than 25'000 machines and gadgets. At any given day. Test & Measurement - this is what made the company what it is today. Now, Rosenkranz Elektronik has expanded into additional segments: drying or climate cabinets, microscopes or Pick & Place machines. "Basically everything that has something to do with electronics assembly."
But how does it actually work?
We buy all devices and equipment that can be found in an electronics production facility. The seller gets a fixed price for it - cash or as trade-in. The refurbished equipment will be sold again. The price can be anything between 10-65% of the price of a new machine. That depends on age, kind and quality of the machine.
And that works?
Very well, as you can see. As an example, the following little episode. Beginning of 2006, Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH signed a contract to buy all of the assets of the Siemens Mobile Manufacturing Branch in Hungary. We are talking around 70 truckloads of T&M equipment and production lines including Pick and Place machines, Chambers etc. Not a single one of those machines was left in our warehouses by the end of 2006.
Furthermore, Rosenkranz Elektronik was one of the first companies which was able to deliver a wide range of used and refurbished T&M instruments offered by military installations or different government divisions in Germany and the USA.
We have been successful within this business for more than 60 years.
Trade-in-Partner for Agilent Technologies
In 2004, Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH signed a contract with Agilent Technologies, to become the Sourcing partner for their Certiprime models as well as the European Trade in Partner for “Buy Back deals” of used Test&Measurement equipment from the industry. Due to the fact that Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH was very successful, Agilent Technologies decided to involve the company as worldwide Trade-In partner.
In the same year Rosenkranz Elektronik GmbH signed an Asset Management contract with EPCOS including repair, refurbishment and calibration of their T&M equipment they have in use.
The small family business has grown into a little empire. One is happy to be at this point, but the is not time for rest. There are always growth opportunities and room for more. Even for the 3. generation of Rosenkranz men.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments