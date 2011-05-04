Prototron Circuits Tuscon achieved ITAR Registration

Prototron Circuits in Redmond, Washington was informed this week by BSI Group America that they have achieved their ITAR Registration for their facility in Tucson, Arizona. Prototron’s two facilities are now both fully ISO 9001:2008 registered. Their certification number is FM 70595.

Tucson’s General Manager, Kim O’Neil, said, “This is a real milestone for us here in Tucson as well as for the entire Prototron Circuits organization. A great deal of time and hard work went into this effort. We are very proud to join our sister company in Redmond in being fully ISO registered.”



Commenting on this accomplishment, Dave Ryder, President and founder of Prototron Circuits said, “This is truly a proud day for all of us at Prototron. I know personally how hard our Tucson team worked for this accomplishment and I want to thank them for their efforts. I feel that this is one more step towards our goal of being the top high quality quick turn prototype PCB company in North America. Having both facilities being compliant with an ISO Quality Management System will help ensure we continue to meet the needs of our customers.”