Rehm’s China facility gains IS0 9001:2008 certification

Rehm Thermal Systems is celebrating gaining ISO 9001:2008 quality management system certification at its Dongguan production facility in China. Part of a bid to guarantee uniform quality to customers around the world, the quality accreditation from TÜV Süd comes just three years after the opening of Rehm’s Chinese facility.

The Rehm Thermal Systems Dongguan production facility is directed by an international management team comprised of employees from Germany and China who work on site to ensure that the highest quality standards are adhered to at all times. Highly trained technical personnel, as well as defined manufacturing processes and equipment, mirror the resources in place at Rehm’s Blaubeuren facility in Germany. Primarily manufacturing VisionXS soldering systems for the Asian market, the Dongguan facility is currently serving rising demand for the convection reflow soldering equipment’s ability to deliver reliable, repeatable soldering results.



Rehm General Manager, Johannes Rehm, explains: “In a short space of time, our facility in China has achieved a high degree of success; it’s well equipped to meet the demands of our customers in Asia and, indeed, worldwide. From the very start, we knew that it was important that the facility delivered the same exceptionally high standards as its European counterparts. This is why it uses the proven processes and resources that we’ve always used throughout our business.”



Johannes adds: “For our customers, the formalisation of our existing system means they now have an official guarantee that the technologies and services delivered in Dongguan will consistently achieve the high standards associated with Rehm Thermal Systems. In addition, continual development in China will generate improvements that will be fed back to benefit the overall Rehm global quality system, not just Dongguan.”