Infineon with a strong Q2

Growth and margins were above original expectations with sales of Euro 994 and Total Segment Result margin of 20.3%.

“In the first half of this fiscal year, we have outgrown our addressed market and our competition, earned record margins and returned Euro 216 million in cash to the capital market. This quarter proved once again that focusing on energy efficiency, mobility and security is the right strategy. With our system expertise and highly innovative products we will further enlarge our footprint in these fast growing markets”, says Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.



• Sales up 8 percent sequentially with strength in all divisions

• Strong profitability with Total Segment Result of Euro 202 million

• 3Q 2011 outlook: Sales and Total Segment Result expected to be broadly flat

• FY 2011 outlook raised: 20 percent sales growth; Total Segment Result margin to be broadly in line with the 19.8 percent recorded for the first half of the fiscal year