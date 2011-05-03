Electronics Production | May 03, 2011
Strong growth for Data Respons
"The year starts with growth in the company’s revenue, order intake and order reserve. This confirms a strong market position in our main markets and means a good start of the year", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
Operating revenue for the 1st quarter was NOK 218.3 million, a growth of 27%. EBITDA was NOK 1.8, and EBIT was NOK 0.3. Order intake during the quarter totalled NOK 246 million, a growth of 28%. Order backlog was NOK 633 million, a growth over 50 %. Cash flow from operating activities was NOK 6.2 million.
Norway and Sweden
"We are pleased with the development of the Norwegian and Swedish markets", says Mr Ragnvaldsen. The increased demand from existing and new customers has improved both revenue and order intake during the period and provides us with exciting opportunities ahead.
The company has strengthened its position within the Swedish solution market, a time-consuming process but one which holds a greater potential for both Data Respons and our customers. We continuously see increasing opportunities for larger solution deliveries and are focusing our efforts to lift this business area in 2011.
Denmark
While the market conditions have been improving gradually in other regions, the Danish market has continued to be challenging. Therefore, several efficiency measures have been implemented during this quarter and the cost base has been significantly reduced. The company is now focused around our core competencies with a compact and flexible organisation. A sharpened customer focus and profitable operations are our main goals ahead.
The growth continues moving forward
"Strong sales efforts and a record high order backlog indicates an improved market in general and that the company is back on the growth track in 2011. We are well positioned to collaborate with larger customers who face increased demand for innovative, technological solutions and access to local competency, while providing a competitive cost level through our global partners and presence in Asia", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.
Norway and Sweden
"We are pleased with the development of the Norwegian and Swedish markets", says Mr Ragnvaldsen. The increased demand from existing and new customers has improved both revenue and order intake during the period and provides us with exciting opportunities ahead.
The company has strengthened its position within the Swedish solution market, a time-consuming process but one which holds a greater potential for both Data Respons and our customers. We continuously see increasing opportunities for larger solution deliveries and are focusing our efforts to lift this business area in 2011.
Denmark
While the market conditions have been improving gradually in other regions, the Danish market has continued to be challenging. Therefore, several efficiency measures have been implemented during this quarter and the cost base has been significantly reduced. The company is now focused around our core competencies with a compact and flexible organisation. A sharpened customer focus and profitable operations are our main goals ahead.
The growth continues moving forward
"Strong sales efforts and a record high order backlog indicates an improved market in general and that the company is back on the growth track in 2011. We are well positioned to collaborate with larger customers who face increased demand for innovative, technological solutions and access to local competency, while providing a competitive cost level through our global partners and presence in Asia", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments