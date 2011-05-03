New positions at Aspocomp

Tero Päärni has been appointed as Head of Sales and Marketing and Antti Kangas has been appointed as Quality Manager at Aspocomp Oulu Oy.

Tero Päärni worked for PPG Industries Ltd during the last four years as Global Account Manager. Before this, Tero Päärni obtained 5 years of experience in various sales positions at Aspocomp Group Oy. He works in Salo, Finland.

Antti Kangas has obtained 7 years experience in printed circuit boards and before current role he worked at Aspocomp Oulu CAM department for 3,5 years. Antti works at Aspocomp Oulu factory, Finland.