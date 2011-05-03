Electronics Production | May 03, 2011
Videoton gained foothold in further market segments
Videoton Holding acquired direct majority ownership in STS Technology Kft headquartered in Győr. In the future Videoton will manage the company as an integrant part of its contract manufacturing portfolio.
STS Technology signed an agreement to deliver equipment and modules to the European and Asian factories of one supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industries. The other important target market of STS Technology is the production of medical equipment.
The first successful co-operation has already started in the production of sub-assemblies to CT and PET equipment with the quickly developing company Mediso located in Budapest. The planned income of STS Technology for year 2011 exceeds 10 million EUR.
The most important capability of STS Technology is: the single and small series production of high complexity (thousands of components and sub-assemblies) machines and mechatronical equipment using in-house produced precision mechanical parts. The company knows its way very well around the world market of the parts applied, its competitiveness is increased by the local and Eastern European supplier base.
The integration of the STS Technology fits perfectly into Videoton’s strategy: in line with the market demands and with the nature of the region it strengthens Videoton’s position in the field of single and small series equipment production.
The first successful co-operation has already started in the production of sub-assemblies to CT and PET equipment with the quickly developing company Mediso located in Budapest. The planned income of STS Technology for year 2011 exceeds 10 million EUR.
The most important capability of STS Technology is: the single and small series production of high complexity (thousands of components and sub-assemblies) machines and mechatronical equipment using in-house produced precision mechanical parts. The company knows its way very well around the world market of the parts applied, its competitiveness is increased by the local and Eastern European supplier base.
The integration of the STS Technology fits perfectly into Videoton’s strategy: in line with the market demands and with the nature of the region it strengthens Videoton’s position in the field of single and small series equipment production.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments