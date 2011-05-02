Optilia and ERSA with co-operation

Optilia Instruments AB has signed an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) distribution agreement with ERSA GmbH. The agreement encompasses the “Mobile Scope”, a special version of Optilia´s Hand-operated BGA solder Inspection System.

“By jointly offering a flexible, mobile and cost effective BGA solder inspection system, this partnership is of benefit to electronics manufacturing customers worldwide”, says Mr. Sasan Esmaeili Managing Director of Optilia. “This announcement highlights our commitment to providing electronics manufacturers with innovative and affordable high-quality optical inspection tools”. “Optilia has a strong sales network in Europe but mobile BGA solder inspection system will now also become available for customers in markets where Ersa has strong presence, such as the US and Asian markets”.