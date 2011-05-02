Schweizer with even better results

After the past Fiscal Year had already been completed with record figures, sales in the first

quarter of 2011 even significantly exceeded expectations.

With Sales of 29.1 (previous year. 23.9) mio. Euro, a plus of 22 % compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company impressively underlines this.



Sales generated via the partner network could also be significantly increased and were, with 2.7 mio. Euro, fourfold higher compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This is particularly impressive against the background of the catastrophe in Japan as the strategic partner Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. had been affected by the impacts of the Tsunami and the nuclear catastrophe. As Schweizer is exclusively being served by the Chinese factories of MEIKO, this does not have any effect on the operational cooperation between both companies.



Following temporary supply shortages in the previous year, Schweizer's Management strongly focussed on the improvement of delivery reliability for customers in the past months. Investments in bottleneck areas as well as the introduction of an optimized production planning system significantly improved delivery reliability. For orders which are

extremely urgent the company introduced a Fast Path Lane.