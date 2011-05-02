Blackberry to uncover the apps of the future

The ever ongoing struggle between the operating systems for mobile phones is still raging on. The world of apps are an increasingly important "battle field" as no OS is better than its content. So, what are you waiting for?

BlackBerry Partners Fund™ has launched today the fourth annual BlackBerry Partners Fund Developer Challenge. This year, developers of BlackBerry® smartphone and BlackBerry PlayBook™ tablet applications can enter their applications in a series of competitions to win US$3 million in prizes. Winners will be selected on a regional basis across four global regions - North America, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific.



This year's Challenge includes the following three competitions:



- Best Adobe Flash®/AIR app

- Most Innovative BlackBerry WebWorks™ app on the BlackBerry PlayBook and BlackBerry 6

- Most Addictive social app using the BBM™ Social Platform



“The BlackBerry Partners Fund Developer Challenge was created three years ago to recognize, reward and celebrate innovation within the BlackBerry developer community. While the structure of the Challenge has evolved each year, our focus remains the same - to uncover the best apps around the globe that people cannot live without,” said Kevin Talbot, Co-managing Partner at BlackBerry Partners Fund. “For this year‘s Challenge, we’re also very excited to be inviting app submissions for the BlackBerry PlayBook tablet.”