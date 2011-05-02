Cicor wins development-contract

Cicor wins development and production contract worth more than several million Swiss francs for a customer in the nutrition and medical market in North America

The Electronic Solutions Division of Cicor Group has won a development and production contract in the nutrition and medical market worth several million Swiss francs.



The development contract for an American customer in the nutrition and medical market entails the complete redesign of the product and the reduction of four product varieties to one variety that provides the same functionalities.The contract also includes the complete redesign and optimisation of the software and the full documentation in line with FDA requirements.The production contract comprises the procurement, the printed circuit board assembly, the ICT testing, the complete manufacture (box building), the packaging and the long-term functionality tests.