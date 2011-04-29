Unimicron to raise PCB and substrate prices

Unimicron Technology is said to raise PCB and some substrate product prices with 10-20%.

The new prices are attributed to rising raw material costs, writes DigiTimes - citing Unimicron's CFO Tsai-Sheng Shen. He said that existing BT resin suppliers will fully resume their shipments in June - substrate supplies from Japan are disrupted - but shipments of CSP and FCBGA substrates have not been affected.



The company is also conducting verification processes with 3 other suppliers, the report continues.