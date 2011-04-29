ACD invests in two Juki SMT lines

Automated Circuit Design (ACD) recently invested in two Juki high-speed surface mount lines, increasing its production capacity. The new lines consist of two FX-3XL chip shooters and one KE-3020XL flexible placer.

ACD compared three different manufacturers of pick-and-place equipment and determined that Juki offered the best price to performance. “Juki’s engineering department and support are very strong and impressive. They offer lifetime support and software upgrades as well as free training,” commented W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO of ACD.



“Our Richardson facility went from about 95'000 placements per hour to more than 350'000 placements per hour, giving us the ability to compete on the national stage. The Mydata lines left the perception of a quality prototype house and the Juki lines have changed that perception to a world-class prototype to production facility,” continued Fillebrown.



“The two new lines at ACD are flexible high-speed lines; however, they can still be changed over from one production program to another in a short time. The lines give ACD production capacity that very few other companies in the region can match,” commented Bob Black, President and CEO of Juki Automation Systems.



With its new Juki lines, ACD can be even more responsive in providing physical design, PCB manufacture, prototype, and small production assembly production, box build and logistics. The company also offers large overseas production. These are available as turnkey services. Additionally, ACD provides functional test operation and development, as well as flying probe and boundary scan test.