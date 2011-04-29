© Assembléon

Assembléon with new CEO

Dutch equipment manufacturer Assembléon has a new CEO. Tonn van de Laar has taken on the CEO position, following Andre Papoular.

This change of leadership follows the recent completion of the agreement between Royal Philips Electronics, founder of Assembléon, and H2 Equity Partners for the transaction of 80% of the Assembléon shares to H2. The remaining 20% will remain within Philips.



Van de Laar, 56 years old, brings aboard a good track record as CEO for multiple private and publicly held companies in his position as partner at H2 Equity Partners. Next to that, Mr van de Laar holds a degree in engineering from the Technical University of Eindhoven and he has started his career at Royal Philips Electronics.