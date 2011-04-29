CTS awarded new production program

CTS Automotive Products has been awarded two new production programs with a Japanese automotive manufacturer for its Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) Accelerator Pedal Modules.

The pedal modules are for family vehicles for the Chinese market and will be manufactured in CTS’ facility in Zhongshan (China). Shipments are expected to begin in 2013 with revenues from these awards expected to reach approximately USD 16 million over the anticipated five-year lives of the programs.