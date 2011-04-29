Finnish Defence forces team with Efore

Efore Plc and the Finnish Defence Forces have agreed that Efore will deliver power supply system cabinets to government’s security network project (TUVE).

Cabinets are EMP (electromagnetic pulse) protected. Deliveries start during the summer 2011. The value of the contract for Efore is about EUR 3 million in 2011.



“We are proud of this opportunity to deliver our technology to this extensive project from the Finnish Defence Forces. It strengthens Efore’s industrial sector business", says Vesa Vähämöttönen, Efore’s President and CEO.



The purpose of the security network project (TUVE) is to guarantee the protection and availability of government’s and security authorities’ ICT communication in all conditions. Totally EUR 187 million have been budgeted for this project.



Project is targeted to be completed by the end of the year 2012.