Scanfil EMS Oy plans layoffs in Finland

Scanfil plc's subsidiary, Scanfil EMS Oy, has invited representatives of different personnel groups of Finnish units to statutory employer-employee negotiations due to production and financial reasons and business restructuring.

The reason for negotiations is Scanfil EMS Oy's plan to reorganise operations in Finland and the possible closure of the Vantaa plant. The planned plant closure is also due to customer needs to transfer manufacturing of products to lower cost counties.



According to a tentative estimate, the planned measures will result in changes in the duties and operations as well as in layoffs of approximately 170 workers, clerical employees, and professional and managerial staff.