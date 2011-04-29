© Aspocomp (For illustration purposes only!)

Rigid PCB shipments for the North American market were up 5.1% and bookings decreased 10.1% in March 2011 from March 2010.

Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 6.7% and bookings declined 8.5%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 14.9% and rigid bookings increased 26.0%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in March 2011 remained at 0.94.Flexible circuit shipments in March 2011 were up 9.1% and bookings declined 7.4% compared to March 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.3% and bookings were up 9.6%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 15.0% and flex bookings decreased 13.2%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in March 2011 moderated to 1.04.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in March 2011 increased 5.4% from March 2010, as orders booked decreased 9.9% from March 2010. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 6.9% and bookings were down 7.1%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for March 2011 increased 14.9% and bookings increased 21.9%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in March 2011 held steady at 0.95."North American PCB sales in March were strong, following normal seasonal patterns, and sales of both rigid PCBs and flexible circuits are still ahead of last year," said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. "Stronger sales than orders is the dynamic keeping the book-to-bill ratio holding slightly below parity, which indicates slowing growth over the next quarter."