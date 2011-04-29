© Aspocomp (For illustration purposes only!) PCB | April 29, 2011
North American PCB sales in March were strong
Rigid PCB shipments for the North American market were up 5.1% and bookings decreased 10.1% in March 2011 from March 2010.
Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 6.7% and bookings declined 8.5%. Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments increased 14.9% and rigid bookings increased 26.0%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in March 2011 remained at 0.94.
Flexible circuit shipments in March 2011 were up 9.1% and bookings declined 7.4% compared to March 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.3% and bookings were up 9.6%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 15.0% and flex bookings decreased 13.2%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in March 2011 moderated to 1.04.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in March 2011 increased 5.4% from March 2010, as orders booked decreased 9.9% from March 2010. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 6.9% and bookings were down 7.1%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for March 2011 increased 14.9% and bookings increased 21.9%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in March 2011 held steady at 0.95.
“North American PCB sales in March were strong, following normal seasonal patterns, and sales of both rigid PCBs and flexible circuits are still ahead of last year,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “Stronger sales than orders is the dynamic keeping the book-to-bill ratio holding slightly below parity, which indicates slowing growth over the next quarter.”
All graphs: © IPC Industry Association
Flexible circuit shipments in March 2011 were up 9.1% and bookings declined 7.4% compared to March 2010. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 9.3% and bookings were up 9.6%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments increased 15.0% and flex bookings decreased 13.2%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in March 2011 moderated to 1.04.
For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in March 2011 increased 5.4% from March 2010, as orders booked decreased 9.9% from March 2010. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 6.9% and bookings were down 7.1%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for March 2011 increased 14.9% and bookings increased 21.9%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in March 2011 held steady at 0.95.
“North American PCB sales in March were strong, following normal seasonal patterns, and sales of both rigid PCBs and flexible circuits are still ahead of last year,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “Stronger sales than orders is the dynamic keeping the book-to-bill ratio holding slightly below parity, which indicates slowing growth over the next quarter.”
All graphs: © IPC Industry Association
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments