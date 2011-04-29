© Bison Electronics Production | April 29, 2011
Girl Scout troop visits Bison
Bison Gear & Engineering hosted 12 delightful young ladies and their troop leaders from the 3rd grade Girl Scout Troop at Lombard Madison Elementary School for a plant tour.
Before the tour began the Troop was shown a short video which explained what manufacturing is all about and how products are manufactured in the United States and abroad.
Bison associates explained to the Troop about the different types of company positions held within Bison and the education requirements necessary to succeed at each position. They stressed the importance of education and how excelling in S.T.E.M.(Science,Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects will be critical for their future development for whatever career path they choose.
The plant tour took the Troop through the numerous manufacturing processes that materials go through in order to produce a final product. After the tour Bison treated everyone to sno-cones and popcorn made by equipment from actual Bison customers.
"The excitement and enthusiasm generated from each of these Girl Scouts was wonderful and they asked such interesting questions about manufacturing," said Sylvia Wetzel, Chief Learning Officer at Bison Gear. "As a manufacturer, it's essential that we open our doors to young people so that they can experience firsthand how exciting it is to see things manufactured and witness the many career opportunities available in manufacturing." / © Bison Gear & Engineering
