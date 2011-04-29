©Flextronics

Flextronics: 'We have 2 sites in Japan'

The EMS-provider Flextronics operates 2 sites in Japan, both facing disruptions after the natural disaster that struck the country at the beginning of March.

"We have two facilities in Japan, a manufacturing site in Ibaraki and a services site in Koriyama. Neither site experienced material damage, however, both sites and employees were faced with business disruptions that lasted roughly one week due to the infrastructure and logistics issue. The supply side situation is clearly the more difficult one to assess and certain parts of our business are more impacted than others", Mike McNamara explained in the 4Q earnings call.