© Xinhua Electronics Production | April 27, 2011
Hon Hai reports 63% net sales increase YoY for 2010
Comparing the first twelve months of 2010 with the same period in 2009, net sales increased by 62.8% to NTD 2.313 trillion; Net income improved by 1.9% to NTD 77.1 billion for Hon Hai Precision.
"Despite the general uncertainty and a so-called challenging environment, under the back drop of an increase weighting in company’s consumer electronics business, the quarterly unconsolidated results were as expected and remain seasonal," said Edmund C.A. Ding, Spokesperson.
"Furthermore, we are especially proud with our accomplishments in market share gaining which in maximizing our shareholders’ value and in promoting and assuring social and environmental responsibility as a priority in a total supply chain initiative. Aside from being a recognized EICC member, we determine to continue revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry by not only strive for the best speed, quality, engineering services, efficiency and value-added, but also enforce social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders’ long term value at the same time.“
© Hon Hai Precision
Net Sales:
The Company’s net sales for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 improved by 62.8% to NTD 2.313 trillion from NTD 1.42 trillion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009.
Gross Profit (net) and Gross Margin:
The Company’s gross profit (net) for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased 58.5% to NTD 100.9 billion from NTD 63.6 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009 even when, as a percentage of net sales, gross profit (net) down to 4.4% from 4.5%.
Operating Expenses:
The Company’s operating expenses for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased by 68.4% to NTD 65.4 billion from NTD 38.8 billion for the same period 2009. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses increased to 2.8% from 2.7%.
Operating Income and Operating Margin:
The Company’s operating income for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased by 43.0% to NTD 35.4 billion from NTD 24.7 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009. As a percentage of net sales, operating income decreased to 1.5% from 1.7%.
Non-Operating Income and Expenses:
The Company’s non-operating income for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 decreased by 7.8% to NTD 53.9 billion from NTD 58.4 billion for the same period in 2009. As a percentage of net sales, non-operating income decreased to 2.3% from 4.1 %.
The Company’s non-operating expenses for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased by 330.4 % to NTD 4.941 billion from NTD 1.148 billion for the same period in 2009. As a percentage of net sales, non-operating expenses increased to 0.2% from 0.1%.
Income Before Income Tax:
The Company’s income before income tax increased by 2.8% to NTD 84.4 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 from NTD 82.1 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009. As a percentage of net sales, income before income tax decreased to 3.7% from 5.8%.
Net Income and Net Margin:
The Company’s net income increased by 1.9% to NTD 77.1 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 from NTD 75.6 billion for the same period in 2009 while net income, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 3.3% from 5.3%.
Liquidity and Capital Resources:
During the twelve months end of December 31, 2010, Hon Hai’s end of period cash and cash equivalents amount to NTD 61.4 billion versus NTD 34.2 billion of same period in 2009. The current period cash consist of inflow of operating activities of NTD 114.8 billion and inflow of financing activities of NTD 36.6 billion respectively, and outflow of investing activities of NTD 122.7 billion. In comparison, the same period in 2009 cash of inflow of operating activities of NTD 55.7 billion and inflow of financing activities of NTD 3.1 billion, and outflow of investing activities of NTD 41.7 billion.
"Furthermore, we are especially proud with our accomplishments in market share gaining which in maximizing our shareholders’ value and in promoting and assuring social and environmental responsibility as a priority in a total supply chain initiative. Aside from being a recognized EICC member, we determine to continue revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry by not only strive for the best speed, quality, engineering services, efficiency and value-added, but also enforce social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders’ long term value at the same time.“
© Hon Hai Precision
Net Sales:
The Company’s net sales for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 improved by 62.8% to NTD 2.313 trillion from NTD 1.42 trillion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009.
Gross Profit (net) and Gross Margin:
The Company’s gross profit (net) for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased 58.5% to NTD 100.9 billion from NTD 63.6 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009 even when, as a percentage of net sales, gross profit (net) down to 4.4% from 4.5%.
Operating Expenses:
The Company’s operating expenses for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased by 68.4% to NTD 65.4 billion from NTD 38.8 billion for the same period 2009. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses increased to 2.8% from 2.7%.
Operating Income and Operating Margin:
The Company’s operating income for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased by 43.0% to NTD 35.4 billion from NTD 24.7 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009. As a percentage of net sales, operating income decreased to 1.5% from 1.7%.
Non-Operating Income and Expenses:
The Company’s non-operating income for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 decreased by 7.8% to NTD 53.9 billion from NTD 58.4 billion for the same period in 2009. As a percentage of net sales, non-operating income decreased to 2.3% from 4.1 %.
The Company’s non-operating expenses for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 increased by 330.4 % to NTD 4.941 billion from NTD 1.148 billion for the same period in 2009. As a percentage of net sales, non-operating expenses increased to 0.2% from 0.1%.
Income Before Income Tax:
The Company’s income before income tax increased by 2.8% to NTD 84.4 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 from NTD 82.1 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2009. As a percentage of net sales, income before income tax decreased to 3.7% from 5.8%.
Net Income and Net Margin:
The Company’s net income increased by 1.9% to NTD 77.1 billion for the twelve months end of December 31, 2010 from NTD 75.6 billion for the same period in 2009 while net income, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 3.3% from 5.3%.
Liquidity and Capital Resources:
During the twelve months end of December 31, 2010, Hon Hai’s end of period cash and cash equivalents amount to NTD 61.4 billion versus NTD 34.2 billion of same period in 2009. The current period cash consist of inflow of operating activities of NTD 114.8 billion and inflow of financing activities of NTD 36.6 billion respectively, and outflow of investing activities of NTD 122.7 billion. In comparison, the same period in 2009 cash of inflow of operating activities of NTD 55.7 billion and inflow of financing activities of NTD 3.1 billion, and outflow of investing activities of NTD 41.7 billion.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments