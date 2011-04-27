© Nokia

Nokia: Workforce reduction with 4'000; R&D sites may close

Nokia plans to reduce its global workforce by about 4'000 employees by the end of 2012, with the majority of reductions in Denmark, Finland and the UK. Nokia will also move Symbian software activites, including about 3'000 employees, to Accenture.

In accordance with country-by-country legal requirements, discussions with employee representatives started today.



Nokia also announced plans to form a strategic collaboration with Accenture that would result in the transfer of Nokia's Symbian software activites, including about 3'000 employees to Accenture.



Nokia also plans to consolidate the company's research and product development sites so that each site has a clear role and mission. Nokia expects the expansion of some sites and the contraction or closure of others.



All employees affected by the reduction plans can stay on the Nokia payroll through the end of 2011. Nokia expects personnel reductions to occur in phases until the end of 2012, linked to the roll-out of Nokia's planned product and services portfolio. During this period, Nokia intends to ramp up its capacity for the development of Nokia smartphones based on the Windows Phone platform, the company's broad range of mobile phones and its services portfolio.



Nokia is launching a comprehensive social responsibility program for employees and the communities likely to be affected by the personnel reductions. The program will be led locally, with local partners and stakeholders, and senior management support.



"We are offering those who are losing their jobs a range of options, from individual re-employment support and re-training to making investments to promote innovation and working with a variety of partners to create new opportunities," says Stephen Elop.