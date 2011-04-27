MIPS now porting Android 'Honeycomb' platform

MIPS Technologies has official source access to Android 3.0 also known as 'Honeycomb'.

MIPS Technologies is now porting this newest version of Android to the MIPS architecture. For MIPS licensees and their customers who want to produce Android compatible devices, this will accelerate development of tablets and Google TV products based on the MIPS architecture.



“The Android platform has been a game-changer for MIPS Technologies. When we first began working with Android, we focused on opportunities in devices beyond the mobile handset, and indeed we have already seen MIPS-Based televisions, set-top boxes and other products in the market based on Android. Android also opened the door for MIPS to enter the mobile market, and we recently showed the first MIPS-Based handsets and tablets. We are excited to continue our work with Android and enable our licensees to quickly bring to market next-generation products with Honeycomb,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.