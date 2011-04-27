ICCNexergy with expansion plans

Formed in 2010 with the merger of International Components Corporation, Inc. and Nexergy, Inc., ICCNexergy has released details for a restructuring and expansion plan.

Beginning with its battery manufacturing plant in Columbus, OH, which will be transitioned into a business development hub for North America, ICCNexergy is consolidating its resources and placing engineering and manufacturing resources.



In Colorado, where the company’s primary North American engineering team already resides, ICCNexergy is opening a new 10'000 square foot manufacturing facility. In addition to the expansion of its Colorado facilities, ICCNexergy is also doubling the size of its manufacturing capabilities in Mexico.



At its wholly owned, vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Qing Xi (China), ICCNexergy is expanding its production capacity by approximately 30% to match overall business growth and operational objectives. ICCNexergy is also increasing engineering staff by 25% and expanding office space in its Asia Design Center located in Guang Zhou, China.



Moving forward, approximately 75% of ICCNexergy’s manufacturing will be done in China with 15% done in Mexico and 10% in Colorado. Additionally, 75% of the company’s engineering development will reside in China with the other 25% being performed in Colorado.