LG Electronics licenses ARM processor technology

ARM signed a new licensing agreement with LG Electronics that provides access to the high performance, low-power ARM Cortex processor and ARM Mali GPU families.

This includes the Cortex-A15 MPCore and Cortex-A9 MPCore processors, as well as the ARM Mali-T604 GPU and ARM CoreLink interconnect and system IP.



"LG’s relationship with ARM over a number of years has provided significant value to our overall business. In addition, the ARM ecosystem has provided LG with partners to help differentiate our product offering," said Boik Sohn, VP and Head of System IC Center, LG Electronics.



"The scalability of ARM processing solutions combined with the software ecosystem will enable smart, open platform systems, and drive connectivity and web enabled interactions. This new licensing agreement will provide LG with the next generation processor technology that will allow us to maintain leadership in display enabled connected devices,such as smart digital TV’s and smart phones, and drive our platform strategy."



LG, who first licensed ARM technology in 1995, has incorporated ARM processors across its product lines, from handsets to Digital TVs.



"Working with technology leaders, such as LG Electronics, has helped ARM to develop the most advanced, energy efficient processors for use in key markets, such as home and mobile computing," said Ian Drew, Executive Vice President of Marketing, ARM. "With access to the latest ARM IP, LG will be well positioned to maintain its technology leadership and drive innovation in display technology and smart connected devices."