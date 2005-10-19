Electronics Production | October 19, 2005
Flextronics Changes to Board of Directors
Flextronics has made changes to its Board of Directors.
Joining the Board are Michael McNamara, current Chief Operating Officer of Flextronics and incoming Chief Executive Officer effective January 2006, Mr. H. Raymond Bingham and Mr. Ajay B. Shah. In addition, Mr. Michael J. Moritz and Mr. Patrick Foley have resigned their posts to Flextronics' Board of Directors. Mr. Moritz and Mr. Foley served on Flextronics' Board since 1993 and 1997, respectively. All changes became effective October 14, 2005.
Mr. Bingham has served in a number of capacities with Cadence Design Systems, Inc., a supplier of electronic design automation software and services. He has served Cadence as its Executive Chairman from May 2004 to July 2005, Director from November 1997 to April 2004, President and Chief Executive Officer from April 1999 to May 2004, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from April 1993 to April 1999. Mr. Bingham currently serves as a director of Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., KLA Tencor Corporation and Oracle Corporation.
Mr. Shah is the Managing Partner of Shah Capital Partners, a technology focused private equity firm. Previously, he served as Director of Solectron Corporation from 2002 through 2003 and as its Executive Vice President and President and Chief Executive Officer of its Technology Solutions business from 1999 until March 2002. Mr. Shah served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. from 1989 through December 1999 when it was acquired by Solectron. Prior to co-founding SMART, Mr. Shah held strategic marketing management and product line management positions at Samsung Semiconductor, Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices. He is also a director of Moser Baer India and other privately held companies and organizations.
"Flextronics welcomes its newest members to the Board and we look forward to working with them as we direct Flextronics through its next phase of growth," said Michael Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Flextronics. "At the same time, and on behalf of the Board, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to Mr. Foley and Mr. Moritz for their many years of service to Flextronics. They have helped guide our Company to an industry leadership position and we thank them for their many contributions over the years."
