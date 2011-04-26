Aixtron CRIUS II qualified in Taiwan

Aixtron's latest Close Coupled Showerhead MOCVD platform system, the CRIUS II, has been successfully qualified for mass production within the Chi Mei Group, based in southern Taiwan.

Chi Mei was the first customer in Taiwan to receive the new system. The 55x2-inch wafer configuration CCS CRIUS II was installed and commissioned by the local Aixtron service team at facilities near the Southern Taiwan Science Park. Since then the team has been working closely with the customer to expedite the qualification process.



A company representative remarked that it has been a seamless transition from the CRIUS to the CRIUS II due to the system’s straightforward process transfer capabilities - the unique Close Coupled Showerhead reactor chamber technology simply requires the application of area-scaling factors. This qualified system will shortly be fully operational and will provide the shortest time-to-market for its family of HB-LED products.