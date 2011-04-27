Cognex lands order from Kiva Systems

Cognex has received an order from Kiva Systems for 140 of its new DataMan 500 barcode readers.

Kiva will integrate these image-based barcode readers into an automated order fulfillment system being designed for a large medical device manufacturer. Kiva selected the DataMan 500 readers because they can read barcodes both more accurately and more quickly than traditional laser-based barcode readers, even when the codes are highly degraded due to poor printing or handling.



“The DataMan 500 offered a significant productivity advantage for this project,” said Dr. Robert J. Shillman, Chairman of Cognex. “In this particular application, each package being scanned can have as many as seven different barcodes on it. The DataMan 500 will read all of those barcodes in a single view versus laser scanners which would require the operator to pass the package in front of a laser scanner multiple times…once for each code that is present. The result is a big boost in throughput and handling efficiency with DataMan.”