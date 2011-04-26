© Apple

New iPhone finally here! In September that is!

Wiz-kid Apple is said to start shipments for its next-generation iPhone in September this year, with production starting in July/August.

Suppliers to the new iPhone are rumoured to include Largan Precision Co Ltd. (camera module), Wintek Corp (touchscreen panel) and long-time manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology (assembly).



Reuters reports (citing people with direct knowledge of the company's supply chain) that the next-generation iPhone - while having a similar look - will sport a faster processor.