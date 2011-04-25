© Renesas

Renesas restarts Naka operations ahead of schedule

Renesas Electronics released a preliminary schedule outlining the plan to secure product supply at its Naka wafer fabrication factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki, which has temporarily halted production as a result of the earthquake in northern Japan on March 11.

The preliminary schedule includes Renesas Electronics' plans for shifting production to the company's other manufacturing sites or to outside foundries, and for the resumption of operations at the Naka factory.



Among the devices produced at the Naka factory, those designated to be produced at alternate manufacturing sites have begun at Renesas Electronics' Saijo factory in Saijo, Ehime; Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor's Tsugaru factory in Goshogawara, Aomori; Renesas Yamagata Semiconductor's Tsuruoka factory in Tsuruoka, Yamagata; and other Renesas Electronics Group manufacturing sites. The company also has started transferring additional production to outside foundries beginning April, 2011.



On March 28, 2011, Renesas Electronics announced its target to restart part of its manufacturing at the Naka factory beginning July, 2011, and the company is working in earnest with more than 2'000 additional support workers dispatched from outside Renesas Electronics companies to help speed up the resumption of production as much as possible.



As a result of these efforts, Renesas Electronics estimates it will move up the schedule for mass production (wafer input) at the 200-millimeter (mm) (8-inch) wafer fabrication line to June 15. Prior to mass production, Renesas Electronics expects it will begin its test production at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line on April 23.



Renesas Electronics plans to further announce a second updated schedule of the Naka factory in mid-May after the company confirms when the production capacity at both the200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines return to that of pre-earthquake levels with the capacity added by shifting production to other factories.