Celestica acquires assets from Brooks Automation

Celestica has agreed to acquire the semiconductor equipment contract manufacturing operations of Brooks Automation.

The operations, based in Portland, Oregon and Wuxi, China specialize in manufacturing complex mechanical equipment and providing systems integration services for semiconductor equipment manufacturers. The business generated revenue of approximately USD 135 million for the six months ended March 31, 2011, and currently employs approximately 450 people.



"The acquisition of Brooks' operations in Oregon and China will significantly strengthen Celestica's industrial market offering, providing our customers with additional capability in complex mechanical and systems integration services. The design, engineering, and technical depth of these operations, coupled with their capital equipment supplier management expertise, are an excellent addition to Celestica's existing global capabilities", said Paul Nicoletti, Executive Vice President, Diversified Markets and Chief Financial Officer, Celestica.



The purchase price is expected to be approximately USD 80 million and will be financed from either the company's credit facility or from cash on hand. The closing date is anticipated to be in the second quarter.



The operations' senior management team and employees will join Celestica upon completion of the agreement. The Semiconductor manufacturing business will continue to be managed by Greg Marvell as Vice President and General Manager.