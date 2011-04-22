EMS invests in manufacturing capabilities

Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Limited (EMS) - based in Thatcham (UK) - has been busy upgrading its manufacturing capabilities during the last few months.

First, the company installed a TSC1008 Convection Reflow Oven manufactured by Elite Engineering. Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Managing Director Bernard Chubb said: "With the recent addition of the DEK 265/LT this latest addition of the TSC1008 completes a very successful year for EMS which has seen major investment in a number of areas. We now look forward to further growth and an on-going investment throughout 2011".



Furthermore, the company also invested in a ESD/Anti-Static floor in the surface mount department (British (BS EN 61340-5-1:2001) and International Standard (IEC 61340) certified).



The floor, supplied by EcoTile, is a modular interlocking floor tile which offers;



- Surface resistivity: 2.2 x 104Ω to 3 x 106Ω

- Resistance to ground: 2.9 x 104Ω to 5.7 x 105Ω

- Electrostatic Propensity:< 10 Volts / <2.0 kV



Bernard Chubb continues: "This floor is an excellent start to 2011 and represents one of many new investments planned for 2011. It looks very impressive and is key part of the next major investment, a brand new Panasonic CM101-D pick and place machine".