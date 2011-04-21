Fujitsu resumes regular production

All seven of the Fujitsu Group's production plants that were affected directly by the disaster have resumed regular operations at 100% production capacity as of April 20, 2011.

As a result of the earthquake which hit eastern Japan on March 11, 2011, and the aftershocks which followed on April 7 and 11, five plants of the Fujitsu Semiconductor Group, a Fujitsu subsidiary manufacturing semiconductors, sustained damages to their facilities.



However, operations at both the Iwate plant of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Iwasa-gun, Kanegasaki-cho, Iwate Prefecture) and Fujitsu Semiconductor Technology Limited (Aizu-Wakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture) have resumed as of April 18 and today respectively. Hence, all affected Fujitsu Semiconductor Group plants based in the Tohoku region have fully resumed regular operations.



A portion of the production line of desktop PCs was transferred temporarily from Fujitsu Isotec Limited (Date-shi, Fukushima Prefecture), a Fujitsu subsidiary manufacturing PC servers and desktop PCs, to Fujitsu Shimane Limited (Hikawa-gun, Shimane Prefecture). As of April 18, desktop PC production has been transferred back to Fujitsu Isotec and hence, Fujitsu Isotec has resumed regular operations.



As well, the Furudono plant of Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited (Furudono-machi, Ishikawa-gun, Fukushima Prefecture), a Fujitsu subsidiary manufacturing power supply equipment, has resumed operations since March 22.



Employees



Fujitsu has confirmed the status of all our Group employees. However, sadly, one employee lost his life as a result of the disaster. We offer our deepest condolences to our fallen colleague and his family.