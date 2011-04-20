© Rehm

ON-Track selects Rehm Thermal Systems

Sydney based ON-Track Technology has recently upgraded their SMT capability with the selection of Rehm Thermal Systems VXS 422 convection reflow solution.

Daniel Lin, Engineering Manager, explained why: "We needed more capable reflow than we had currently on our existing SMT lines. As we are a hi-mix manufacturer we need to make sure our reflow system is as repeatable and stable as possible, especially from leaded to lead-free. The VXS422 was shown to have the new specifications that we needed and once the oven arrived, it was in production on the first day. We have been impressed with the build quality and after review of the profiles, it certainly provides us the thermal control we need. The Rehm VXS422 will give us this capability now and into future."



Rehm Sales Director Martin Meyer, explained further: "Rehm Thermal Systems historically has been a technologically strong company and to have a partner with such complementary skills provides an important foundation for a strong future, as we continue to introduce new technology to the industry and expand our product offering beyond our historically recognized high volume automotive solutions".