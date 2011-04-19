EASL adds another Mydata machine

When it recently needed to expand its SMT capabilities, Electronic Assembly Services Limited (EASL) of Ashby-de-la-Zouch chose a Mydata MY100LX10 pick-and-place machine to complement its existing MY9.

The new machine provides EASL with additional placement capacity of 15'000 cph and, although it is a new generation product, it uses the same Agilis feeders and programming software as the company’s MY9 machine.



Founded just eighteen months ago, EASL’s promises of no minimum order quantities and turnaround times from just 24 hours, coupled with its expertise in producing high-complexity electronic assemblies has led to rapid growth in its business. As a result, the Mydata MY9 that EASL purchased when it started operations was being used to full capacity and a second machine was needed to support the company’s continuing expansion.



EASL chose the MY100LX10 not only because of its compatibility with the existing feeders and software, but also because of its ability to handle an exceptionally wide range of component types, its high accuracy and its excellent value for money. A further attraction was that the machine could be economically upgraded to become an MY100SX10, with a top speed of 21'500 cph, thereby providing a high degree of future proofing for EASL’s investment.