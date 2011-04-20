Teradyne and JTAG with boundary scan product collaboration

Teradyne has signed an agreement with JTAG Technologies to sell and distribute their Symphony/TS boundary scan product. The solution was designed specifically for Teradyne by JTAG Technologies.

"The Symphony boundary scan solutions are an exciting addition to Teradyne's portfolio of in-circuit boundary scan solutions," said Bobby Griffis, marketing director for Teradyne's Commercial Board Test Group. "In addition to supporting a full range of IEEE 1149.1 tests, the Symphony/TS solution has been recently used to successfully diagnose faults on PCBs that are designed with advanced IEEE 1149.6 digital networks."



"Our strategic collaboration provides many benefits to the large community of PCB manufacturers who rely on boundary scan and Teradyne test equipment," said Peter van den Eijnden, managing director of JTAG Technologies. "These benefits include ongoing support for the latest boundary scan standards, consolidation of test techniques in a single test platform, offline program development and debug capabilities, and boundary scan tests that are transportable throughout the manufacturing enterprise."